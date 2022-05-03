"They just don't have anything for him" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for WWE legend's booking 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently blasted AEW for Arn Anderson's booking in the promotion, pointing out his appearance on last week's Dynamite.

The WWE Hall of Famer was on his son, Brock Anderson's side during his ten-man tag team match at the Wednesday night show. Brock teamed up with Lee Johnson, Dante Martin, and Varsity Blondes in a losing effort against The Undisputed Elite (The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and reDRagon).

While Brock Anderson himself didn't get to do much during the bout, Arn Anderson stood at the ringside, watching the proceedings. Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend blasted AEW for not having anything of consequence for Arn Anderson.

Cornette explained that the promotion just liked to have WWE legends under its umbrella even though they had nothing concrete planned. He added that Arn Anderson was at least involved in storylines when he worked as the personal coach of WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes.

"Ohh, I forgot Arn Anderson is standing there at ringside doing nothing because that's what he has been doing there since he's been there because they like the idea of a legend; they just don't have anything for him to fu**ng do. At least he was doing something with Cody," said Jim Cornette (3:17:25 - 3:17:46)

Jim Cornette criticized the 10-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite

Speaking of the 10-man tag team match, Cornette slammed it, saying it made little sense for Undisputed Era to come together to beat up Lee Johnson in the end. The former WWE manager was also critical of the refereeing in the match and added that the bout wasn't a memorable showcase for any performer's talents.

"There was no reason for everybody to beat up one job guy and make it illegal and bury the referee. That's just what they do because they don't know any different. Did I miss any incredible revelations about anyone's talents in this 10-man tag team match," said Cornette (3:16:30 - 3:16:49)

With their win on AEW Dynamite, it seems like The Young Bucks and reDRagon are finally on the same page after weeks of disagreements and tensions.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Arn Anderson's booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Experience and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava