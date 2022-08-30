"Oh s*** what have I done" - Jim Cornette criticizes WWE legend's match against rising AEW star on Dynamite

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has slammed AEW for their booking of the match between Billy Gunn and his son Colten.

The latest episode of Dynamite witnessed the father vs. son bout, with Colten emerging victorious in the end. Despite the WWE Hall of Famer dominating the contest, an interference from Stokely Hathaway allowed Colten to apply a low blow to secure the pin.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran felt that the storyline needed more seriousness instead of rapping and scissoring.

"And they are actually doing a father vs son match on free tv and prefacing it with rapping and scissoring and everybody laughing and having a fun time [...] There were no words like 'I can't believe I gotta fight my son but i gotta to teach him a lesson. It's now or never. I gotta break him of this attitude he has got or else he and Austin are going to f*** their lives up.' [...] They had a match where Billy [Gunn] dominated because he is bigger and is more experienced and then the kid got a little in but then when Billy really hit him with something he was like 'oh s*** what have I done to my son.'" [0:34 - 2:44]

Jim Cornette praised the Gunns for their in-ring performance on AEW Dynamite

It wasn't all criticism from Cornette as he showered praise on the AEW stars for performing well in the ring.

In the same podcast, the wrestling legend opined that Colten's body language was perfect while Billy Gunn is still going strong at 58 years of age.

"I watched it like a practice match to see how Colten's coming along and once again imagine this they worked they didn't do anything stupid in terms of their actual match just the finish and the idea of having the match. It got over with the people. Colten's got great body language , Billy is amazing for his age. Austin I think is the Gunn I am going to keep my eye on." [2:50 - 3:13]

After the bout, Stokely Hathaway gave Austin and Colten his business cards, hinting at a new alliance in AEW. It remains to be seen how the rivalry will be booked moving forward.

