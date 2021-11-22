"They have no basics" – Jim Cornette slams top tag teams for their match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on The Acclaimed's match against Lio Rush and Dante Martin on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The two teams wrestled a fast-paced contest that left the Virginia crowd on its feet. The match ended with Lio Rush delivering a Frog Splash on Anthony Bowens to secure a win for himself and Martin. While many are raving about the bout, Jim Cornette wasn't too impressed with it.

On the latest episode of his podcast Experience, Cornette said that The Acclaimed and Rush & Martin had little understanding of the basics of wrestling. Cornette explained that the match was filled with random moves and had no logical progression.

The wrestling veteran believes that the four youngsters have potential but aren't ready to perform on TV yet. In closing, Cornette said that compared to the uber-talented AEW roster, The Acclaimed, Lio Rush & Dante Martin pale in comparison:

"They have no basics. They go out and set up moves and spots, but they don't know how to start from point A and get to point B. They just wander around. They all got potential, but they are not ready for national TV unless you have an intensive training program for a guy like Dante Martin. This is guys just basically having training school practice on national TV. I have nothing against these guys, but they are not ready, especially on a show with the talent we're seeing now."

Jim Cornette was a big fan of CM Punk and MJF's segment from AEW Dynamite

While he didn't enjoy the aforementioned tag team match, Cornette was pretty stoked about Punk and MJF's confrontation on AEW Dynamite. He stated that the interaction was just about perfect as it didn't lead to the two stars engaging in a heated war of words or coming to blows in their first meeting itself:

"That's the way you start a program by insulting, or offending, or embarrassing a heel. You don't beat him bloody, you don't beat him for some gold championship or some money. You insult him in a personal way like that, and now, of course, the ball is in the MJF's court. That's how you start a program by embarrassing a heel, so he has to now do something about it."

Fans can expect MJF and CM Punk to finally engage in a verbal battle on this week's edition of Dynamite. The show, which emanates from Punk's hometown of Chicago, will also see him in action against The Factory leader QT Marshall.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Dante Martin and Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed tag team match from AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

