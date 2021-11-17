"I can’t wait to see the match" - Jim Cornette excited to watch former world champion wrestle in AEW for the first time

Speaking on the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette praised recent AEW signee Jay Lethal.

Cornette has a longtime connection with Lethal. During the latter's stint on TNA, the legendary manager was a producer and an on-screen character. Both of them also worked together outside of the promotion.

Remembering his experience working with Lethal, Cornette said:

“I’ve always been a fan of Jay [Lethal]. Besides his work, which has always been good, Jay is the guy when we brought him in, you wanted him to get to the TV station. Jay had been on TNA. (...) So, people kind of knew his name. We used to send him to the TV stations, and PR deals, and public appearances. You know he is always gonna be on time. He is personable and intelligent. He can speak to those people.”

Lethal made his surprise AEW debut at Full Gear 2021 and challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT title. Sammy accepted the challenge almost instantly, and both superstars seemed ready to face each other this Wednesday on Dynamite. Cornette expressed his excitement over the match by saying:

“I think they (Jay Lethal and Sammy Guevara) will have a tremendous match. And they will be serious about it.”

It is well known that Jim Cornette dislikes comedy wrestling. Therefore, he credits those who present the business seriously.

Sammy Guevara was last seen pulling off a Jeff Hardy at AEW Full Gear

Sammy and the Inner Circle were victorious at the recently-concluded Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho successfully pinned Dan Lambert after delivering a frog splash.

While Jericho paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero, Guevara paid homage to Jeff Hardy. He executed a spectacular senton-bomb from a ladder over Ethan Page.

It was indeed one of the highest points of the show.

