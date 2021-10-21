Jim Cornette feels that AEW are potentially making a mistake with MJF-Wardlow storyline

Legendary manager and Jim Cornette gave his take on the MJF-Wardlow storyline and pointed out a mistake that AEW were potentially making on the latest episode of the Drive-Thru.

AEW has been teasing dissension between MJF and Wardlow in recent months, with MJF repeatedly berating Wardlow including blaming him for losing a match.

Jim Cornette said that while AEW has been teasing dissension between the duo in recent months, they were potentially making a mistake by having it go on for so long. He added that he felt AEW need to act quickly because if Wardlow continues to be verbally berated and taken to task, they won't get the breakout babyface they are looking to create out of Wardlow when he eventually turns on MJF:

They've been trying to tease dissension amongst MJF and Wardlow for some time with MJF bullying him, saying nasty things about him.

Usually the big dumb guy gets tired of being pushed around and prodded etc and breaks his bonds of servitude and switches babyface and kicks the stuffing out of the heel, what the people want to see but if you tease it too long by constantly having MJF do things like this or make remarks about Wardlow and Wardlow does nothing and says nothing... after a period of time, instead of having a hot new babyface what you've got is a ******** guy who's taking a browbeating and not doing anything about it.

MJF is currently feuding with Darby Allin in AEW

MJF is currently feuding with Darby Allin. The Pinnacle recently attacked Allin backstage while wearing masks to 'hide' their identity, laying him out in the parking area. Allin was supposed to face MJF on AEW Dynamite last week but was unable to show up because of the attack.

MJF tried to force the referee to count Allin out for no-showing but Sting came out with a baseball bat and stopped the count. He then put down the bat and challenged MJF to get in the ring with him but he refused and left.

Darby Allin vs MJF could be set for the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

