"He might be a talented guy and also an as****e" - Jim Cornette shares his honest thoughts about top AEW star

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently opened up about his thoughts on top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Last week on Dynamite, MJF dished out severe punishment when he whipped his former henchman Wardlow ten times with a leather strap. It didn't end there as The Salt of the Earth gave Mr. Mayhem a low blow and beat him up along with Shawn Spears.

Even before the segment, Maxwell got under the heads of the Fertita Center crowd by displaying his innate arrogance. He even vomited when he was about to mention Houston, Texas, much to their disgust.

Cornette took notice of MJF's actions last Wednesday. He spoke about the Pinnacle leader's antics on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast. The wrestling manager pointed out that The Salt of the Earth might be the best heel in AEW because he is easily hateable and can get under people's skin.

The former wrestling manager also stated that while other heels play their part, MJF comes off as genuine because people are not really sure of what to expect from him.

"The rest of them are all playing a part but that guy, he could be a f****ng a***ole. I can see that I think that's the attribute that MJF has that... that nobody else can pull off is people are not really sure. He might be a talented guy and also an a***ole but he's doing a great job," Jim Cornette said. [2:07 - 2:27]

Jim Cornette believes MJF is getting a heelish reaction lately

During the same episode, the wrestling veteran stated that New Yorkers are pro-MJF and midwest cities like Chicago have mixed reactions out of fun.

Cornette also noted that in the past few weeks, The Salt of the Earth has been eliciting natural heel heat from cities such as Texas.

"They cheer MJF and sometimes they boo him, but they have fun booing him. But over the past couple of weeks, especially here in Texas, are you hearing that more people are booing MJF and it's starting to sound like they more mean it? He's getting some f***ing reaction." [1:01 - 1:19]

This upcoming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, MJF will be the guest referee for the steel cage match between Wardlow and Shawn Spears. As his rivalry with Mr. Mayhem continues to escalate, it will be interesting to see what tricks he will pull up his sleeve to defeat Wardlow.

