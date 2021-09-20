Jim Cornette gives his honest opinion about Adam Cole's in-ring AEW debut

Jim Cornette reviewed Adam Cole's in-ring debut for AEW during an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience Podcast. Cole was victorious in his first match against veteran Frankie Kazarian. Cornette seemed quite impressed with AEW's production of the entire segment and the match itself.

He provided a detailed breakdown of the match and mentioned how Cole looked good throughout the contest, courtesy of his incredible work rate. However, Cornette was also impressed with Kazarian, whom he called a true professional.

Cornette mentioned how the match made sense and both men had good body language and did a good job selling each other's moves.

"My God, the wrestling. They started, arm drags, hip tosses. Sharp, precise. Adam Cole gave Frankie Kazarian a big bump over the top, out of the headlock, when he boosted him over to the top and it was a good looking bump to the floor. Adam Cole was aggressive, his work is solid, people are into the holds. Kazarian came up with that wild submission or whatever had him tied up etc. But Kazarian kept fighting back but Cole controlled most of it. He was either on top or in control most of the way in and Kazarian got in a flurry but the attention should've been on Cole. He's the new star, so Cole did a great superkick, two-count, and he actually covered him, tired to win. People were into it. Kazarian comes out of the Panama Sunrise or foils it and hits his leg drop and gets the two-count. The match is making sense. They got in the middle of the ring and they traded forearms but they didn't trade by standing there. They were doing a one-two. The people got into the "Yay, boo" because they were trading hard forearms. They sold them, they had body language, they were staggering. This is how you do that."

Cornette focused on how Cole and Kazarian got a "this is awesome" chant from the AEW crowd. He even agreed and stated that the two men surely deserved the chant, as it was a good back-and-forth bout.

He lastly mentioned how the match helped Cole get over, but also credited Kazarian for doing a great job. Cornette concluded by stating that the match was athletic and it was serious.

"They got a "This is awesome" chant, for once they were kind of right, it was good. Finally they got into some duck and dodge business in the corner and Cole hit the Panama Sunrise, pulled his knee pad down and hit the running knee. Boom, 1-2-3, just like it should've been. That got Adam Cole over but Kazarian did a great job. The match was athletic, it was serious, it made sense."

Adam Cole will be reuniting with The Young Bucks on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

On the special two-hour edition of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Cole will team up with The Young Bucks and reunite Superkliq for the first time in years.

The trio will face the team of Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage in what promises to be an incredible six-man tag team match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

