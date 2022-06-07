"They have the potential" - Jim Cornette shares his honest opinion on top AEW tag team

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on AEW tag team The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn).

The sons of Billy Gunn recently competed in a trios match with Max Caster last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, they were defeated when CM Punk and FTR hit their finishers on Austin.

During his breakdown of the trios' match, Cornette lauded the Gunn siblings' understanding of the wrestling business in the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience. He added that Austin and Colten are hard workers who have a lot of potential.

"I see them both really... they have the potential, they work their a**es off but they're understanding what this is about. It's not about acting like a silly goose and letting everybody laugh along with you as a heel. You may be acting a little silly but you feel like you mean it and the people hoot at you for it and the smoothness already.... I don't know how long they've been working, probably trained with their dad quite a bit they haven't worked in front of a ton of people last two years with the pandemic. I see the capability. They get this," Cornette said. [from 3:23 - 3:59]

The veteran manager also specifically praised Austin's ease and ability to move around with the best of them all.

Jim Cornette compared AEW star Austin Gunn to a WWE Legend

During the same episode, Cornette emphasized that The Gunn Club would be a great duo. He then proceeded to see them, specifically Austin, to have similar potential as WWE legend Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect) in terms of in-ring movement and being a hard worker.

"I see Curt Hennig like potential in Austin Gunn, maybe both of them. I'm telling you, think about..... Did you remember what Curt Hennig looked like and what was it 1982 when he was a rookie, when he was about as big around as maybe f**ing Darby Allin is now? And he had the curly hair and the nice grin and you could tell that he could sense how to move around in the ring and he worked hard, but he was still a little green," Cornette stated. [from 2:48 - 3:19]

So far as a tag team, they have only challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Titles once. On the February 11 episode of Rampage, they went up against reigning champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) but were unsuccessful. It remains to be seen if they will be given a chance to contend for the tag titles in the near future.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription when using quotes from this article.

