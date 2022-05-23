"Maybe we can forget" – Jim Cornette gives his take on AEW star's change in gimmick

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette weighed in with his opinion on the recent gimmick change of AEW star Kris Statlander.

Statlander has, for the majority of her run with AEW, been portrayed as an alien from the "Andromeda Galaxy," aligning herself with Best Friends and becoming a popular figure amongst fans.

However, in recent weeks, Statlander has shed the alien gimmick to portray a more serious character, complete with new ring gear and hairstyle.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran's co-host Brian Last mentioned that Kris Statlander was no longer an alien. Cornette replied by saying that fans should forget about the star's former gimmick:

“Well and she dropped the bottle of peroxide that she was doing her hair with too, so maybe she’ll be a normal human now. She’s been gone for a while, maybe we can forget she was spawned in the ‘Andromeda Galaxy.’” (from 2:33:14 to 2:33:25)

Cornette wasn't a big fan of the segment Statlander was involved in on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Cornette saw the segment as nothing more than an excuse for TBS Champion Jade Cargill to interrupt and swear on TV:

“Kris Statlander and Red Velvet are going to fight and they recited some lines to each other and Jade Cargill and her whole entourage came in so Jade could say the word shit on television. Was there another reason for that?” (from 2:32:51 to 2:33:08)

Kris Statlander will be in action this Friday on Rampage

After Hikaru Shida was removed from the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Statlander was revealed to be her replacement. Statlander defeated Red Velvet in the quarter-finals, setting herself up for a match on the next episode of Rampage.

Statlander will face Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament semi-finals. The winner will advance to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29.

Either Statlander or Soho will take on the winner of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D vs. Toni Storm, taking place on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The competition is heating up in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, but only one woman will come out on top. Stay tuned to AEW TV to see the action play out!

