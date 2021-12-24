Jim Cornette stirs up controversy with his take on AEW ejecting a fan on Dynamite

Jim Cornette has stirred up much controversy once again with his take on the recent incident at the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

During the TBS Championship Tournament match between Nyla Rose and Ruby Soho, a fan held up a sign displaying a transphobic remark right in Rose’s eyeline. The fan in question was later removed from the event due to the sign.

After hearing the news that AEW had ejected a fan from the show, Jim Cornette took to Twitter to give his take on the matter.

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes AEW Eject Transphobic Fan Who Harrassed Nyla Rose On Dynamite itrwrestling.com/news/aew-eject… AEW Eject Transphobic Fan Who Harrassed Nyla Rose On Dynamite itrwrestling.com/news/aew-eject… Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you'd tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers' feelings, the buildings would have been empty--like they are now. twitter.com/Inside_TheRope… Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you'd tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers' feelings, the buildings would have been empty--like they are now. twitter.com/Inside_TheRope…

While not directly referring to Rose or the sign in question, Cornette compared what it takes to eject a fan from an event now as opposed to that of his prime years. It was an era where things would have to become much more physical in order to prompt a reaction from security.

Jim Cornette is never one to mince his words, especially when it comes to AEW. The former manager has had a history of hating and even wishing death upon talents like The Elite, Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

AEW’s buildings are far from empty.

While jokingly remarking at the end of his tweet that wrestling shows are empty in the modern day, Cornette's claim couldn’t be further from the truth. Particularly with All Elite Wrestling.

The recent edition of Dynamite that emanated from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, AEW sold more tickets for their show than that of the WWE.

WWE held their Monday Night Raw show on November 29th with an attendance of just under 6,000, whereas AEW’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings on December 8th recorded an attendance of just under 10,000 people.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan We are LIVE everywhere in America, from the east coast to the west coast to the I-57 Highway back home, this is Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTdrama NOW! We have @CMPunk in the ring, and the Long Island NY crowd is rabid! We are LIVE everywhere in America, from the east coast to the west coast to the I-57 Highway back home, this is Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTdrama NOW! We have @CMPunk in the ring, and the Long Island NY crowd is rabid!

In today's world, everybody is entitled to an opinion on a topic, no matter how controversial that topic may be. With that being said, as the old saying goes; "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all".

Next time, Jim Cornette may need to remember this.

