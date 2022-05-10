"He's an indie guy and that's where he's gonna stay" - Jim Cornette comments on former WWE star's AEW debut

Long-time wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently shared his two cents about the AEW debut of former WWE star W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass).

Morrissey made his All Elite debut last week when he faced Wardlow on Dynamite. The match took place after MJF paid the former WWE star on April 27 to face Mr. Mayhem.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette commended Morrissey's physique but added that the IMPACT star needs a lot of work on his overall character.

"William Morrissey is seven feet tall and got a pretty good physique but he is an indie guy and that's where he's gonna stay. He needs some work to compete at a high level in some of the mid-level promotions. His work is not necessarily anything to write home about. He's got kind of minor league personality, not a lot of charisma. Comes off to me as a guy you would see working on top in indie promotions but he's not a major league star and he's not going to be," Cornette added. [from 1:51 - 2:25]

In his first AEW match, Morrissey was defeated by Wardlow in just a single powerbomb, contrary to the Powerbomb Symphony the latter usually does.

Jim Cornette heaped praises on AEW star Wardlow

During the same episode, Cornette complimented Wardlow's overall look and skillset. He boldly declared that Mr. Mayhem would be the future top guy in AEW.

"Wardlow is a star, he's the complete package, he's got the size, he's got the physique, he's a handsome man. He can move for that size but he's also got the power. He's got body language. He pulls a lot of this s**t off. He's got f***ing oomph to him, he can show explosiveness. He's picking this up. He will be a star." [from 1:26 - 1:50]

On Wednesday, Wardlow will have a contract signing with MJF for their upcoming match. It remains to be seen if their heated rivalry will culminate in a slugfest at Double or Nothing 2022 or somewhere else.

