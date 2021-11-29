"The only one who realizes this is CM Punk" – WWE veteran lavishes major praise at the AEW star

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on CM Punk's match against QT Marshall on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Following his blistering back-and-forth with MJF in Chicago, CM Punk competed against Marshall. Despite The Factory leader getting plenty of offense, CM Punk secured his seventh consecutive win in AEW.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette had nothing but good things to share about Punk vs. Marshall.

The wrestling veteran praised the bout's finish and explained not every match needs to be a main event quality contest. Furthermore, Jim Cornette added that the first half-hour of AEW Dynamite was everything a fan could ask for:

"Serious match, a good win for CM Punk, exactly what the finish should have been. There were no jumpstarts, there was no afterbirth. This was what was supposed to happen, and it was perfect. Every match doesn't have to be the main event at Starrcade, and maybe the only one who realizes this is CM Punk. He went out, and he got a win in his hometown on national TV after doing a brilliant promo and looked like a wrestling show. I don't know what else you can ask."

Disco Inferno was unimpressed with CM Punk's promo war with MJF

While the wrestling world is raving over Punk's promo war with MJF from AEW Dynamite, Disco Inferno was slightly underwhelmed.

The wrestling veteran felt that the segment was overlong and "dragged" in places. Inferno added that QT Marshall should have interrupted CM Punk during the back-and-forth with MJF:

"You could have done an interruption in the middle of this. It was far from epic like people were saying. It was too long and they were kinda dragging a little bit. Then why is he wrestling QT Marshall and why is he taking time to beat him?"

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDynamite CM Punk has had two top level segments with Eddie Kingston and MJF all in a month. CM Punk has had two top level segments with Eddie Kingston and MJF all in a month. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/JjhDY709cT

It now remains to be seen if CM Punk and The Salt of the Earth could top their segment on AEW Dynamite in their subsequent face-offs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on CM Punk's match with QT Marshall? Sound off in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Abhinav Singh