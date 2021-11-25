Jim Cornette points out the biggest issue with Darby Allin's booking in AEW

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Darby Allin's booking and criticized AEW for having Gunn Club brutalize him and Sting on Rampage.

The former TNT Champion is one of AEW's four pillars and a legitimate future megastar. However, Allin's booking hasn't been encouraging in recent months as he fell short in his last two pay-per-view efforts. Even at last week's AEW Rampage, despite winning over Billy Gunn, he fell victim to a post-match attack by Colten and Austin Gunn.

Steven Fat @TheStevenFat

#AEWRampage Billy Gunn beats up Darby Allin. Sting is also concerned a little. Billy Gunn beats up Darby Allin. Sting is also concerned a little. #AEWRampage https://t.co/h347XKtj4E

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the veteran pointed out that while the angle on AEW Rampage was good, it didn't serve the desired purpose.

Cornette explained that Darby needed to secure dominant wins after his last few losses in AEW. However, by having Gunn Club attack him and Sting immediately after the match, AEW halted Allin's momentum.

Cornette argued that this angle should have been booked after the former TNT Champion accumulated a few notable wins:

"While it was a good angle, we have forgotten the purpose of what I thought this match was about. After a babyface loses to a heel in a high-profile match, and he's not gonna get revenge, you need to put him on TV to give him a win or two to rehabilitate his image. I thought that's what it was for. But, instead, the guys he beats and his cohorts leave him laying. The win for Darby was negated by the heel heat afterward. Don't you think you should have given Darby a win or two and then do this angle? Or am I just imagining things?"

Darby Allin & Sting's rivalry with Gunn Club escalated on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Gunn Club (Billy and Colten Gunn) defeated Bear Country in a one-sided affair. However, it was the post-match developments that got the fans talking. Immediately after Billy and Colten Gunn emerged on top, Sting's music hit.

This prompted Austin Gunn to lay his hands on The Icon. But before he could do anything, Darby Allin showed up to take him down. The former TNT Champion and Sting charged their way to the ring, but Gunn Club quickly left the squared circle. The segment ended with the two sides staring at each other.

Do you want Sting and Darby to battle it out against Gunn Club in AEW? Soun off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star is open to the idea of wrestling in AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh