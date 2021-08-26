Jim Cornette reveals why CM Punk's debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance was a major success

Jim Cornette has historically been extremely critical of AEW. However, the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling was so good, even the legendary Cornette had good things to say about it. In a tweet, the former manager of Rock 'n' Roll Express heaped praise on AEW's production team.

Jim Cornette tweeted that AEW had a unique look about it for Rampage and for the first time, AEW had four things at the same time: fans, a real wrestling star in CM Punk, an NBA arena and great production.

"Unique look at @AEW's TV coming-out party: NBA arena, full of fans, a real wrestling star & great production. First time they've had all 4 at the same time. Listen to director Tim Walbert, veteran of Wrestlemanias, call this. This is why I loved being in the truck. It's an art," Jim Cornette tweeted.

Unique look at @AEW 's TV coming-out party: NBA arena, full of fans, a real wrestling star & great production. First time they've had all 4 at the same time. Listen to director Tim Walbert, veteran of Wrestlemanias, call this. This is why I loved being in the truck. It's an art. https://t.co/yhdshigrEh — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 25, 2021

Some backstage footage emerged from CM Punk's debut, including the reaction of AEW stars and the hectic atmosphere of the production room.

Listen in on the production crew during CM Punk’s AEW debut at Rampage. pic.twitter.com/TtTpqdLXXz — Bonafide Mark  (@TheBonafideMark) August 24, 2021

The entire sequence was extremely well done as everyone involved captured the emotion and magnitude of CM Punk's return. The shot of the crying fan told the story of how monumental the return of the Straight Edge star was.

Jim Cornette was full of praise for CM Punk's AEW debut

After CM Punk's debut, Jim Cornette had a lot of good things to say about AEW. He admitted that it was much better than how he would've gone about it and called it "perfect."

"It wasn't the way I would have done it, it was a lot better. It was perfect. I said it wasn't the way I would have done it and I said it was better and here's why, I think I told you on the phone last week, obviously everybody was pretty certain he was going to be there - the question was how and to do what? I said I wonder how this is going to be... this surprise is going to be sprung, is going to be revealed or unveiled... what manner is he going to make his debut? What I would have done was, since they know what the surprise is, surprise them in the way they get the surprise... make it to build to some moment and then... they couldn't hear the ****ing music after that anyway," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette has immense wrestling knowledge, more than most of us may ever know. Although his thoughts might seem archaic at times, if he appreciates something, it often means that the event in question was quite special indeed.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is scheduled to face Darby Allin at All Out on September 5th in what promises to be a match of the year contender.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Arjun