"Gives you a warm fuzzy feeling" - Jim Cornette heaps praise on 28 year old AEW star

Legendary wrestling manager and WWE veteran Jim Cornette reviewed last week's AEW Rampage on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. While reviewing the main event, the TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes, Cornette heaped praise on the 28-year old AEW star.

Jim Cornette believes Sammy Guevara is now one of the top babyfaces in AEW, pointing out that Guevara has the natural ability to get fans to root for him.

"Sammy Guevara has become a big time babyface and has gotten confident in himself and he's got the energy and the enthusiasm we've always liked. Remember, as a heel, I said he had a slappable face. As a babyface he's got that oomph and that enthusiasm that makes you happy when he does something. It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling when he accomplishes something. He just looks so happy," said Cornette

Jim Cornette on Cody Rhodes possibly teasing a heel turn in AEW

Jim Cornette also addressed Cody Rhodes being vehemently booed by fans in recent months. Cornette believes Cody came off as a heel after beating one of the most popular guys on the roster in Sammy Guevara, especially since he celebrated with his crew in the ring:

"Cody's team is celebrating in the ring that he's beaten one of the most popular babyfaces in the company, for the title that he previously held and this is not an on-purpose heel turn... why? He just beat one of the most popular guys on the roster after already being booed out of the building everywhere and this is somehow suppose to make people like him?"

Jim Cornette added that he felt fans might start cheering for Cody Rhodes if he actually turned heel. Cornette's co-host Brian Last disagreed, pointing out that AEW fans booed MJF.

