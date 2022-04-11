"That's the way you do it" - Jim Cornette heaps praise on an AEW Dynamite segment

Wardlow cost the Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite once again, and Jim Cornette enjoyed every moment of that segment.

Mr. Mayhem left the Pinnacle after weeks of disrespect from MJF. He cost the Salt of the Earth during his match against CM Punk at AEW Revolution. However, after MJF banned him from AEW shows, he forced his way past security during Gunn Club vs FTR and the recent bout between Shawn Spears and Shawn Dean.

Shawn Dean defeated Shawn Spears as a result of the distraction. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager heaped praise on the segment and stated that this is what pro wrestling is about.

"There goes Wardlow, waving by thinking maybe they made a little arrangement there, but it looked like real cops stopped him. And Spears was distracted and Dean rolled Spears up so the job guy beat Spears and now there goes Wardlow, waving by, being escorted out by the cops but leaving of his own accord because he got accomplished what he wanted to do to begin with. That's wrestling. And Wardlow, now looks like he's going to be a real thorn in the side. The match was meaningless, but it was the background of this, so this was, that's the way you do it. That was a wrestling angle." (3:22:00 - 3:23:02)

Jim Cornette had a lot of praise for another AEW Dynamite match

Jim Cornette is a known critic of the Young Bucks. However, following their match against FTR in the main event of Dynamite, the veteran was full of praise for the AEW EVPs.

"This was the best Young Bucks match I have seen by a long margin. They still some their s**t, but it made sense with where it was placed, and it didn't take you out of it, and the rest of it was a wrestling match. FTR are truly magicians who could work with anyone, any style, at any level, heel, or babyface. This was great," said Jim Cornette. ( 3:25 - 5:06)

FTR have been on a roll in recent weeks. They defeated The Briscoes for the ROH tag titles and then retained them against the former AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo have a legitimate claim to call themselves the best tag team in the world.

