"This might be their last run" - Jim Cornette on former WWE Champion signing with AEW

After Jeff Hardy's debut, Jim Cornette recently indicated that the audience would enjoy seeing the Hardy Boyz in AEW.

Matt Hardy, Jeff's older brother, recently penned a two-year extension with AEW. The fans can expect another run from the Hardy Boyz.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette discussed the events surrounding Matt's extension and Jeff's signing:

"I mean his stock just went up dramatically. And if it is a two year extension and they got Jeff for two years, that's, I'm not even knocking the Hardy Boys. I've always been big fans of the Hardy Boys until as I said, Matt started teleporting and changed clothes in the ice machine. But they are over. They have, it's almost impossible for anybody to bury Jeff at this point. The people that like him, just they like him and then they're gonna like seeing the Hardy Boyz back together." (1:18 - 2:23)

Jim Cornette also stated that he believes the time Jeff and Matt spent apart will benefit them. He also mentioned that this could be their last run in the business as a tag team:

"Because it's been what, three years, like the last time they got together five years ago, it had been three years. Honestly, I have to say that if the Hardy Boys had been together consistently for the past five years we might be having a different conversation 'cause I don't know if either one of them would still be worth you know, a major investment because the part of it is it's new and the people are also smart enough to know this might be their last run so we could see the Hardys back together."

Jeff Hardy will be in 8-man tag action on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy will team up with Matt Hardy, Sting and Darby Allin to take on the Butcher and the Blade, as well as Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The match will be contested under Texas Tornado rules.

This will be Jeff Hardy's second match in AEW, with the first coming on the St. Patrick's Day edition of Dynamite. The Hardy Boyz defeated Private Party to make it a successful debut for the Charismatic Enigma.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman The tornado 8 man tag next week is a good idea in the sense that it'll emulate the one from Revolution and feature the Hardy Boyz in a light more closer to their heyday. I wanna see Jeff Hardy do Swanton bombs off high places, not sell for 5 minutes. The tornado 8 man tag next week is a good idea in the sense that it'll emulate the one from Revolution and feature the Hardy Boyz in a light more closer to their heyday. I wanna see Jeff Hardy do Swanton bombs off high places, not sell for 5 minutes.

