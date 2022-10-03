"Can't carry the ball" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for over-pushing WWE legend's protege

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW for what he felt was the over-pushing of WWE legend William Regal's protege, Wheeler Yuta.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Yuta called out Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), and a heated verbal war quickly followed. The Salt of the Earth triggered the crowd by trashing the city of Philadelphia, which made the Blackpool Combat Club member irate.

Yuta tried to confront MJF on the ramp, but The Firm's Austin and Colten Gunn quickly stopped it from happening. Moments later, Regal's protege finally put his hands on the Long Islander by attacking him in the press box during the Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson match.

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed Yuta tried to cut a promo as if he's the most popular wrestler on the roster.

Cornette then emphasized that the 25-year-old sensation was not really a bonafide star, no matter how many times AEW inserted him into some high-profile angles.

"What MJF is doing with useless [Yuta] would be good if useless [Yuta] was a star, but he's not. He [Yuta] looks like a guy using the internet at the library and that's the problem here. They're [AEW] doing big wrestling angles with talent that can't carry the ball or that nobody's gonna give a sh*t about or that, the only possible people that are gonna care are the ones that are already there because they love everybody," said Cornette. [From 0:22 to 0:54]

Check out the full episode below:

The veteran also felt that MJF backhandedly put Yuta over to spark some interest in the television viewers and make them tune in even further.

Jim Cornette sets a low expectation on AEW star Wheeler Yuta's upcoming match.

The renewed animosity between Wheeler Yuta and Maxwell Jacob Friedman will culminate in a singles bout this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC. They previously faced each other in the independent scene, with Yuta holding the upper hand against MJF.

However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette said he is not interested in the upcoming match. During the same podcast, Cornette claimed that the Blackpool Combat Club member was just a heat generator for The Salt of the Earth.

"If they're [AEW] using Yuta as just a cannon fodder to put heat on MJF, I'll work with it. But, if this is a highly competitive match.... and it looks like that Yuta belongs with MJF in the ring, then we're all doomed. We're all doomed," said the veteran. [From 2:42 to 3:03]

Still, fans will have to watch this week's Dynamite anniversary special in DC to see who will prevail in the revived showdown between Yuta and MJF.

Who do you think will win the match between MJF and Wheeler Yuta this Wednesday? Sound off in the comments section below.

