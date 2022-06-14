"This is a guy they ought to sign" - Jim Cornette lavishes praise on WWE legend's son

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given a large amount of praise to NJPW star David Finlay after his recent match against Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite.

David Finlay is the son of the legendary Fit Finlay, who made his name as one of the toughest men in the business during his time in WCW and WWE. Fit now works for WWE as a producer and has done so since 2012.

His son David has become one of the most promising young stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he made his AEW debut against former World Champion Hangman Page.

Despite not picking up the victory, Finlay did catch the eye of wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, who spoke highly of the NJPW star on the most recent edition of the "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, stating that AEW needs to sign him:

"So they come back from the break, Finlay was getting the heat, Page immediately makes a comeback, Finlay good bumps good body language, this is a guy they ought to sign." [2:56:55-2:57:06]

Cornette went on to explain that he thought the match was simple yet effective thanks to the strong fundamentals of the NJPW star. He also believes that Hangman Page was the one who was making the mistakes and not Finlay:

"This kid knows what the f*** he’s doing, lock-ups, a great drop kick, he’s in shape, he’s looks serious, he’s got better basics and fundamentals than f****** Page. I was looking for mistakes, I thought Page was the only one who made any, and it was a clear babyface and heel dynamic so everybody could know what the f*** was going on." [2:55:16-2:55:39]

Jim Cornette did have one critique of the match, one that has happened before in AEW

Whenever there is a slice of praise from Cornette when it comes to AEW, there usually comes a heavy dose of negativity following it. The match between Hangman Page and David Finlay was no exception, with Cornette pointing out one particular flaw.

Due to the hectic travel schedules of NJPW stars in the lead-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th, many stars from Japan can only make one-off appearances. These logistics are seen as a problem to Cornette as casual AEW viewers don't know who these performers are:

"Even though I like Finlay better than I like Page in this context, the former champion that just lost in the highest profile match of his career against CM Punk is being taken to the limit by somebody that nobody that watches this television program has ever heard of before, because he’s never been here and never been mentioned. But you know, in this case, hey, let’s get Finlay over. I’ve given up on Page." [2:57:10-2:57:36]

Unfortunately for Corentte, it's very likely that more NJPW stars will be making one-off appearances in AEW in the coming weeks. But who will step through the Forbidden Door? Keep watching AEW TV to find out!

