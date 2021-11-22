“That's brilliant.” – Jim Cornette shares his thoughts on a possible feud in AEW regarding The Young Bucks

Jim Cornette said he liked the tease of a possible feud at AEW Dynamite. On the latest episode of The Experience podcast, Cornette asserted:

“They're teasing already Harpo [Kenny Omega] out of there [The Elite], Adam Cole is going to take over. And that's brilliant. That's brilliant because the only conceivable way that they can make use of the delinquent Hardly Boys [The Young Bucks] and their SuperKliq is when they get Olivier [Omega] out of there for a little while.”

In last week’s episode of Dynamite, Kenny Omega confirmed his leave of absence with The Elite. He claimed to be disgusted by their performance at Full Gear. He said he was worried about Elite during his absence.

Adam Cole then interrupted him by saying, “I got this”.

Omega made it clear that he was talking to The Young Bucks. This definitely teased a possible feud within the faction. Cornette expressed his enjoyment of the segment by stating:

“Adam Cole starts wanting to run things more and more his way. He's already got Bobby Fish. now hopefully [Kyle] O'Reilly will be next. Something can go on here. It could make it could justify the existence of the Hardly Boys [The Young Bucks] on this roster.”

Adam Cole has been seen previously as the leader of “The Undisputed Era”. The villainous faction had all the belts of the NXT brand at one point. So it only makes sense that he would seek leadership of The Elite.

Cole left WWE and joined AEW at All Out in September. Bobby Fish joined him a month later. If Kyle O’Reilly joins them then The Undisputed Era Vs The Elite Feud can be done precisely.

Adam Cole teamed up with Bobby Fish on AEW Rampage

The former Undisputed Era stablemates were tagged together this Friday. They faced Jurassic Express in the main event. But Jungle Boy earned victory for his team by locking in the Snare Trap. Fish was forced to tap out as Adam Cole was taken away from the ring by The Young Bucks.

It looks like Jim Cornette is right about identifying the upcoming angle in AEW. This could culminate with Omega’s return from injury. He is expected to be back around February.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited to see the Undisputed Era vs The Elite feud in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Ryan K Boman