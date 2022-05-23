"An untasteful joke!" – Jim Cornette loses it over recent AEW Owen Hart Cup match

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette voiced his explicit displeasure regarding the recent match on AEW Dynamite between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Maki Itoh.

Itoh was the mystery Joker opponent for Baker in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament on the May 18, 2022, edition of Dynamite. She received a positive reaction from fans in attendance.

After a unique match showcasing Itoh's "unfathomably hard head," in the words of Excalibur, the former AEW Women's Champion won and moved to the next round.

It was all a bit too much for Cornette, who, on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, used various four-letter words to describe the match. However, the word that stood out the most was "joke."

"A joke at the expense of flying a joke from Japan, an untasteful joke! That makes fun of their own business! Here’s the thing with [Maki Itoh] the argument can’t even be made that, "oh [Jim] Cornette hates all Japanese girl wrestlers." Asuka is good and Hikaru Shida is good and this other one is good and the other one is good, nobody thinks that [Maki Itoh] is a good girl wrestler, or even a wrestler, period. It’s a joke she’s not trying to be real, she couldn’t be if she wanted to be, but unfortunately she’s not trying, this is all satire." (from 2:52:20 to 2:53:07)

Cornette seemingly implied that Kenny Omega is the reason why Baker vs. Itoh happened in the first place:

"Not only does this match bury Britt Baker, it buries the TV program, it buries the Owen Hart Tournament, it makes the entire company look like s***, it kills the TV ratings, the match went through a break. The fans in the building were like, "what the f***," so why would you do this just to humor [Kenny Omega] in the bizarre interests he has that nobody else shares and never was going to in this country, why would you do this?" (from 2:54:09 to 2:54-42)

The Owen Hart Cup will continue this week on AEW TV

As Double or Nothing approaches, the Owen Hart Tournament is also nearing its end. The competition is heating up with just one edition of both Dynamite and Rampage left to go before the pay-per-view.

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Britt Baker will face Toni Storm in the first women's semi-final. Then, two days later, on Rampage, Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander in an effort to advance to the final.

The winners of both of these matches will meet at Double or Nothing, where one of them will become the inaugural winner of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh