Jim Cornette has a message for AEW executive regarding CM Punk's firing

The news of CM Punk’s firing from AEW last week has ruffled a lot of feathers in the wrestling world, and one of them is none other than WCW veteran, Jim Cornette. Cornette took shots at AEW’s legal officer, Megha Parekh, on his podcast and called her out for the handling of the whole situation.

That led to Christopher Daniels leaping to her defence on Twitter, saying that she should be the last person that should be blamed. However, Jim Cornette once again took exception to that tweet by Daniels and hit back saying:

“OK, Chris, then tell us who the FIRST person who should be maligned is so we can get started on them....”

If Daniels does respond to Cornette, it will be interesting to see if he is going to take names. If Daniels does return fire, which is rather unlikely, that will be similar to kicking the hornet's nest, and might open up a can of worms with regards to how Tony Khan handled Punk's firing.

Andrade El Idolo has a message for CM Punk

CM Punk might not have many friends in the wrestling business, but he sure has one in former WWE United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo. After the news of Punk’s firing broke, Andrade took to Twitter and posted a goodbye message for the former AEW World Champion, and hoped to see him soon in the ring.

He tweeted:

“Thank you @CMPunk #AEWCollision. I hope and we meet again but face to face in the ring. We have a pending match! 👊🏼❌”

Andrade was a part of the Collision locker room, then led by Punk, before his ill-fated firing last week.

