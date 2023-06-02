Jim Cornette names former AEW TNT Champion as potential next challenger for MJF 

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that a former AEW TNT Champion should be the next challenger for MJF and his world title. The star in question is Darby Allin.

This past Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view the Salt of the Earth put his AEW World Title on the line in a four pillars four-way match.

The challengers were Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Darby Allin. After a hard-fought battle, MJF managed to steal the victory to retain his title.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran reviewed the match and named who should be the next wrestler to challenge the self-proclaimed Devil. According to Cornette, former TNT Champion Darby Allin is the perfect opponent.

“Certainly to God it’s going to be Darby because he f***** him and the only reason that you would beat Darby in this match is if you were coming back with MJF and Darby in a single. Because otherwise you would have beat Jungle Boy because who gives a f***?"

Jim Cornette was impressed with the Darby Allin and MJF at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

The WWE veteran claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion missed an opportunity in having a one-on-one world title match between MJF and Darby Allin. He claimed that the four-way was a bad decision.

“Every time that Darby was in there with MJF it had oomph too it. And you could tell that again they’re missing, they missed an opportunity. Maybe they can get it back. But Darby and MJF together had oomph to it, and if it had time to develop they could do something.”

The wrestling veteran also believed that Sammy Guevara and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry were forcibly fit into the four-way match.

