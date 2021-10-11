"People will get tired of that" – Wrestling legend opens up about the mistake AEW is making with Sting

Jim Cornette opened up about the biggest mistake AEW is currently making with Sting.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the manager explained that people will soon get tired of the WCW Icon if the company continues to have him physically involved now and then.

Cornette added that Sting should only execute his Scorpion Death Drop, or any other iconic maneuver when it counts so that fans won't predict his spot every time:

"But they also gotta have Sting do the Scorpian Death Drop, or do something physical on every television program, apparently now so that, sooner or later, very soon, people will get tired of that and start seeing through that. Oh, now, here comes a spot where Sting has to do something to somebody. When you do it when it counts, it means nothing because they've seen it 15 f**king times," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette has put some valid points on the table as Sting appears more often on their weekly programming. Although he has only competed four times since making his return to pro-wrestling last year, the former WWE Superstar has gotten physical in almost every match featuring Darby Allin.

When the former TNT Champion defeated Nick Comoroto of The Factory this past week on AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall delivered a cutter to Sting. The latter popped back up and delivered a Scorpion Death Drop.

What's next for Sting in AEW?

Sting's return to pro-wrestling has been a sensational story thus far, having competed in four tag team matches alongside Darby Allin. The fan-favorite duo last faced the FTR on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite last month.

With Allin currently engaged in a rivalry with MJF, it is unlikely that fans will see the face-painted icon step inside the squared circle for another match. However, he might continue to get physically involved to help his partner.

Given Sting's recent performances, the star has hardly shown any sign of ring rust. That said, the company could look to book him into a singles competition moving forward, especially when he only has a limited amount of time left in his career.

