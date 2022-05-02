"How do they get out of this?" – Jim Cornette feels six-time WWE Champion suffering another loss could hurt his AEW career

Jim Cornette recently asserted that AEW could find themselves in troubled waters while booking a potential outcome for CM Punk vs. Hangman Adam Page.

At Double or Nothing 2022, The Second City Saint will challenge The Anxious Millennial Cowboy for the AEW World Championship.

The expectations will be through the roof when the two collide for the first time, headlining the company's marquee pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager showered praise on CM Punk's promo (on AEW Dynamite last week) for its uniqueness:

"I liked this promo because he [CM Punk] walked down to the ring and walked around the ring, talking to sort of the entire crowd personally, but instead of doing it from the ring, he did it from around the ring kept his train of thought and delivered the message and it was just it was different." (from 2:46:37)

Cornette added that while the hype surrounding Punk vs. Page could potentially sell the pay-per-view, the company might hurt the former's momentum if they book him to lose:

"They've announced Punk vs. Page on May 29th on their next pay per view [Double or Nothing], which, if they wanted a world title match that would potentially sell pay-per-views. I guess this is the one that they should have because Page against anybody else ain't gonna do it. But now, how do they get out of this? If Punk puts Page over, it may hurt him." (from 2:47:23)

Hangman Page vs. CM Punk is one of the most unpredictable pay-per-view headliners in AEW's history.

The Straight Edge Superstar, who's been experiencing a career renaissance since returning last year, deserves to win the world title to finish his comeback story.

Meanwhile, The Cowboy is riding high on momentum, having defeated top names like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole in his first reign. A victory over a star of Punk's calibre could help Page reach a new level of stardom.

Hangman Adam Page missed AEW Dynamite last week

Hangman Adam Page was absent from last week's episode of Dynamite as he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old star took to his official Twitter handle to inform everyone about his recent health update. With Punk gearing up for the biggest match of his AEW career thus far, wrestling fans will be hoping for a quick recovery for Page.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless. dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless.

The two men still have around four weeks to build up their storyline before squaring off on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

