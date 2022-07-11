"Why was this a street fight?" - Jim Cornette points out major flaw with recent AEW title match

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on the recent AEW TNT Championship street fight between champion Scorpio Sky and the challenger Wardlow, and he has one question: why was it a street fight?

Sky and Wardlow opened the July 6th edition of Dynamite in Rochester, New York with a match for the TNT title. It was "Mr. Mayhem's" second shot at the title, after being screwed out of the title by MJF at the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite back in March.

After fighting off Ethan Page, Dan Lambert and a whole host of American Top Team affiliates, Wardlow gave three powerbombs to Sky before pinning him and becoming the new TNT Champion.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Wardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion AND NEWWardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion AND NEW 🏆Wardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion https://t.co/ZsZQ06eaCu

However, the match left the former WWE manager a bit confused. During the latest episode of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," Cornette wondered why the match was deemed a street fight when there were no weapons used.

“Here’s the thing again, every match on AEW television people are f*****g using furniture. Chairs and tables, kendo sticks, barbed wire, broken glass, thumbtacks, flaming skewers and shish kebabs, whatever the case. This is a street fight, they weren’t dressed for a street fight and there was not one gimmick used in the match.” [1:21-1:42]

However, the wrestling legend did admit that he was happy to see Wardlow pick up the victory, and that despite the lack of a street fight esthetic, the match served its purpose.

“So that was perfect, it didn’t last egregiously long, it was what it needed to be, Wardlow gets over. We said bet the farm on him winning, thankfully that happened and why was this a street fight?” [4:44-4:58]

Wardlow is now the seventh man to hold the AEW TNT Championship

The AEW TNT Championship has been the busiest belt of the year so far, with Wardlow's win over Scorpio Sky being the fifth time the belt has changed hands in 2022 so far. In comparison, the belt only changed hands three times throughout the entirety of 2021.

With this in mind, "Mr. Mayhem" has vowed to bring prestige to the TNT Title, as he understands that despite having only existed for over two years, the belt has a very important history within AEW.

Cody Rhodes won the belt back at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, before being obliterated by the late Mr. Brodie Lee in August 2020. Rhodes would win the belt back a few months later before being defeated by Darby Allin at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view.

Darby has the longest reign with the belt at 186 days, but it was Miro who arguably had the most dominant reign with it, as he carried the belt through the summer of 2021, before being beaten by Sammy Guevara.

Guevara, Rhodes and Scorpio Sky traded the belt numerous times before it was Wardlow's turn to taste championship glory in AEW. But how long will he hold onto the TNT Championship? Only time will tell.

Please credit the "The Jim Cornette Experience" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far