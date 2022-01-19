Jim Cornette points out major flaw in Tony Khan's booking in AEW

Jim Cornette has been a booker for a major part of his career. He recently pointed out a major flaw in AEW's booking following the Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb match on Dynamite.

The women have wrestled each other on multiple occasions over the last few months. Their latest match ended in a victory for the former NWA Women's Champion, following which she destroyed her opponent's leg.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager criticized Tony Khan for booking too many angles in AEW. Cornette stated that when everything becomes an angle, they aren't angles anymore.

"Then here came Hikaru Shida. OK, it's Serena Deeb against Hikaru Shida... I'll watch this, when suddenly Serena Deeb comes from behind in the entryway with a kendo stick and whacks Hikaru Shida's leg and beats the s**t out of her on the floor. And then gets in the ring, and the referee says, OK, Hikaru, you're ready to go and they ring the bell and start the match. I'm done with this one. So I fast forward this. Apparently Serena tapped her with a single leg Boston crab and then wore her out with the kendo stick again. And I wrote this show will not end and everything is an angle, which means there's no angles," Cornette said.

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb has been a great storyline in AEW

Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida first collided in the former's return match on Dynamite. The former AEW Women's Champion sought her 50th win, but the former NWA Women's Champion played spoilsport by picking up the win.

The Japanese star got her revenge by defeating the Woman of a Thousand Holds in their next two outings, including the AEW TBS Championship Tournament first round match. Following Deeb's latest win, the women are tied at 2-2 in singles competition. However, Serena attacked Shida with a kendo stick before their match, allowing her to pick up an easy victory.

Their matches have always been well produced, and their rubber match is likely to be one of the best women's matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

