"It's distracting from the angle" – Former WWE manager points out major issues with recent CM Punk and MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

At present, a major part of AEW programming is the ongoing feud between MJF and CM Punk. The two are scheduled to face off on the upcoming AEW Dynamite. The match spells the end of a wait for Punk to get his hands on MJF after weeks of trials against Wardlow & Shawn Spears, and verbal jousting in heated promos.

Jim Cornette, however, has taken issue with their latest segment. Punk was attacked by MJF and The Pinnacle this past week on AEW Dynamite. MJF got the final say as he sat atop Punk in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE booker explained his disbelief in the notion that the whole locker sat and watched as a prominent star fell victim to a mugging:

"You can't tell me if a gang of people is beating the biggest star in the company and it's not supposed to happen that somebody wouldn't try to do something. It's distracting from the angle when they're not trying to do something. That's why when you set these things up you explain to the people that are supposed to be trying to do something what they are supposed to be doing, or what they're trying to do, and then not succeed." (2:58:00 onwards)

He remarked on the length of the segment, explaining that half the length and an urgent sense of violence from the AEW locker room would've been much better:

"No bell, no referees, no help. They beat him up and then MJF sits cross legged on his chest and says see you in Chicago and this had to last 20 minutes. I could've done with half this long and I could've done with a little more urgent chaotic physicality and believable violence at the end instead of a sports entertainment angle where no body tries to stop the crime that's taking place."

MJF and CM Punk will finally have their first showdown in AEW

The feud between MJF and CM Punk has been a slow-burner, with Friedman weaving his way out of a singles showdown at every opportunity. Fans have waited through matches involving The Pinnacle members while the feud continued.

After exhausting his options and unsuccessfully hiding behind his stablemates, MJF finally relented and gave Punk the dream match. They are scheduled to face off this upcoming AEW Dynamite in Punk's hometown of Chicago, where MJF will get a nuclear heel reaction.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer discusses Seth Rollins mentioning Mox on SmackDown right here

Edited by Abhinav Singh