"That's what I worry about" – Jim Cornette points out one mistake AEW is making with CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently said that he's extremely worried about the way AEW has booked CM Punk since his debut. Cornette pointed out that Punk has been wrestling too often.

Since his AEW debut, CM Punk has wrestled Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia, Powerhouse Hobbs, Matt Sydal, and Bobby Fish.

His most recent match with Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite was an intense battle for the former WWE superstar. Both brought their A-game, but it was The Voice of the Voiceless who picked up the win.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's The Experience, Cornette raised his concerns regarding the booking of CM Punk.

Cornette is concerned with the intensity Punk has to go through every single week, and he hasn't yet fought a main event star. Cornette also revealed that he's interested in seeing which main eventer CM Punk will face first.

"[Punk] is wrestling often enough now that it's becoming routine before we get to the meat of the matter, the main event guys. The issue that I might have is not that he’s having matches this competitive because he still wins and they’re all great and logical."

Cornette continued:

"Now, by not even, November 1st, well boy, we’ve seen him a lot lately. That’s what I worry about. But then again, I'm just trying to figure out who would be the best main event level guy right now for Punk to get involved with, and I'm not sure. I'm not sure who I can trust these days."

Eddie Kingston confronts CM Punk on AEW Rampage

During a recent episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk was confronted backstage by a dejected Eddie Kingston, who was fuming after his loss to Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. It looks like AEW is building a storyline with these two wrestling stars.

CM Punk is still without an opponent for AEW Full Gear on 13 November. The recent confrontation with Kingston has compelled fans to wonder whether AEW will be booking these two stars to lock horns on the upcoming pay-per-view.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If that happens, fans will be in for a treat as both stars have what it takes to steal any show.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh