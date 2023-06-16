Jim Cornette points out reason for former AEW star's exit

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on why a former AEW star decided to leave the company.

The star in question is Frankie Kazarian, who was an integral part of the birth of All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as a member of SCU with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky. However, he requested his release from the company at the end of 2022, which was later granted.

During the most recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary wrestling manager weighed in on why he thinks Kazarian decided to leave AEW despite being there from the beginning:

"He's still in good shape from what we saw, and he still wanted to work, but he didn't--you barely ever saw him on television when he was still there. You know, he's sitting there thinking, like, we mentioned with a lot of these guys have to be thinking, 'some of them just want to take their money, and they don't give a s**t.' But others, even if they're getting paid, are like, 'look at this f**king clown show on television, and I'm sitting in catering? Look at this rotten girls match, look at this f**king j**k-off with his hand shoved up in his crotch getting 20 minutes every week on TV, and I've been in the business 20 years and can work, and whatever, and I'm not being used, and when I am used, it's on this program of insanity.' I could see where he probably said, 'I want to go somewhere where I can work, and I can be utilized, and have one more run in wrestling to enjoy myself, and show what I can do before I get too old." [3:16-4:23]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "It just became apparent to me that what I like and what I appreciate about pro wrestling and the way I like it presented was not happening at AEW, and that's not an indictment of them.”



- Frankie Kazarian on leaving AEW

(via The Kure Angle Show) "It just became apparent to me that what I like and what I appreciate about pro wrestling and the way I like it presented was not happening at AEW, and that's not an indictment of them.”- Frankie Kazarian on leaving AEW(via The Kure Angle Show) https://t.co/n4ZrFNcHWM

The decision seems to have paid off for Frankie, as he became only the fifth man in history to win the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship six times. He defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey at their Bound for Glory event last year.

Frankie Kazarian will always be a part of AEW history

Despite the fact that he is no longer a part of the AEW roster, Frankie Kazarian will always be a part of the history books in All Elite Wrestling thanks to being a part of the company since its inception.

Kazarian was part of the first-ever tag team match in AEW history when SoCal Uncensored faced off against Strong Hearts from the OWE promotion in China at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019.

Frankie was also one half of the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions along with Scoprio Sky. They defeated The Lucha Brothers in a tournament final to determine the inaugural champions on the October 30th 2019 edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Frankie Kazarian made the right decision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes