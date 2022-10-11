"A Goldberg being manipulated by a preliminary guy" - WWE veteran pokes fun at top AEW star's return match

Last week on AEW Dynamite's third anniversary, TNT Champion Wardlow put his title on the line against 'The Machine' Brian Cage. WWE veteran Jim Cornette has since ridiculed the match.

The Machine was away from AEW television for over a year and made a return alongside Prince Nana. After Wardlow issued an open challenge, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Brian Cage would be his opponent. The match, as a whole, was interesting. After Cage dominated the entire bout, Mr. Mayhem hit the Powerbomb Symphony for the win.

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran spoke about this TNT Title match. Cornette compared the booking of this match to a Goldberg one where the less experienced talent wins.

He also mentioned how the TNT Champion was one of the most popular stars in the company, and now he is just another guy.

"Wardlow was up there with the people three months ago and now they’re just doing everything they can to neutralize his best points. A 'Goldberg being manipulated by a preliminary guy with a great physique' is kind of what they just did here, and then Cage superplexed Wardlow of the tope rope," Cornette said.

He continued:

"Prince Nana is there now but he’s with Brian Cage and again Wardlow was selling like Ricky Morton, Cage was getting multiple two counts and then finally just when they decided when they had enough, Wardlow just made his comeback and hit the four powerbombs," Jim Cornette said [02:16 - 03:08]

Jim Cornette claims nobody cares about AEW star Brian Cage

On the same podcast, Cornette shared his honest opinion on the returning AEW star Brian Cage. The WWE veteran felt The Machine was "robotic" and no one cared about him.

"He’s [Cage] robotic, his matches make no sense, he just wants to do moves. He’s rotten and so what they did was they matched Wardlow up to a guy who’s bigger and more impressive physically even if he’s not taller and at the same time had a sh**ty match with him. Nobody cares about Brian Cage, the fans the people they don’t give a s**t but he’s kicking the s**t out of Wardlow and Wardlow’s selling his a** of for him," Cornette said. [01:10 - 01:43]

Following the title match, Cage and his faction members attacked Mr. Mayhem. Samoa Joe came to his rescue, but the numbers game was too much, and FTR returned to a loud pop to even the odds.

It looks like an eight-man tag team match is soon. Who is your pick to win that match? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

