"They're going to bring him in to do a job"- Jim Cornette on potential arrival of ex-WWE star in AEW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential arrival of W. Morrissey to AEW.

The seven-foot tall star, who went by the name "Big Cass" during his time in WWE, has been a featured member of IMPACT Wrestling since April 2021. He is now seemingly set to make his first appearance in AEW this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Morrissey will hopefully be, in MJF's case at least, the man to put an end to Wardlow's path of destruction after the 34-year-old ran through both Lance Archer and The Butcher.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "Jim Cornette Experience," the wrestling veteran gave his thoughts on the impending arrival of the former WWE star.

"So they know him by his catchphrase that he used to use in a company that he used to work for, so now they’re going to bring him in to do a job for Wardlow I guess whatever, alright." said Cornette. [3:05:49-3:05:59]

It should be noted that MJF only teased the arrival of the former Big Cass; it hasn't been confirmed yet. Will Morrissey be Wardlow's next opponent? Tune into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to find out.

Jim Cornette has one major problem with W. Morrisey

Coming up with a good wrestling name can sometimes take a lot of effort, and in some cases it's as simple as using your real-life name. W. Morrissey is the seven-foot star's real name, and Cornette had a problem with this choice.

"I know these guys are picking their own names these days, which makes it all the more stupid. Why would you pick, if you’re seven foot pro wrestler, why would you pick a name that sounds like you’re a member of the Velvet Underground in the sixties? What is W. Morrissey?" said Cornette. [3:05:14-3:05:30]

It's unclear as to what Cornette would have named W. Morrissey, but it certainly wouldn't have been his birth name.

