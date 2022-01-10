×
"Much more interesting than anything WWE does" – Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is a big fan of recent AEW segment

Cornette rarely shies away from sharing his views on AEW's product.
Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 10, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the promo exchange between CM Punk and MJF from last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The flagship show's first episode of 2022 and since moving to the TBS Network featured as many as three title matches. However, the standout moment from the show was a blistering promo exchange between The Salt of the Earth and The Straight Edge Superstar.

"If you think the grass is so greener on the other side, be my guest. Go ahead, leave. Main event Night 4 of a buy-one-get-one-free extravaganza and then get released faster than you last in the sack." - CM Punk to MJF 😨Fam.(via @AEW) https://t.co/RtwVnT4wwE

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette thoroughly enjoyed the segment, sharing his views on the latest episode of the podcast Experience.

Cornette praised AEW for following up one of the best matches in its history (Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson 2) with a promo segment that he thought was more exciting than anything WWE produces:

"Again as I said, 45 minutes into the show, you have one of the best matches they have ever had (Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson 2), and two guys that can promo like that, and it makes the program seem major league and much more exciting and much more interesting than anything that WWE does."

Furthermore, Cornette explained that CM Punk and MJF didn't reference WWE just for the sake of it. Instead, the wrestling veteran thinks that the two performers took inside digs at each other, like many belonging to the wrestling business would naturally take:

"Again, they are not referencing, putting over another company (WWE) as much as they are taking inside digs at each other like guys in the business would, saying sh** like this to each other."

MJF and CM Punk could advance their storyline on this week's AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday night, CM Punk would be in action against MJF's Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow, who has been on a winning streak in recent months. As such, it'll be interesting to see if AEW books Mr. Mayhem to lose against The Straight Edge Superstar, halting his momentum in the process.

After the incredible #BOTB, THIS WEDNESDAY's #AEWDynamite is absolutely stacked!・For the Interim TNT Championship: @sammyguevara v @GarciaWrestling@CMPunk v @RealWardlow@lucha_angel1 v @TrueWillieHobbs@shidahikaru v @SerenaDeebTune in at 8/7c LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/DOm1lmxhHX

Fans can also expect MJF to lurk around during the match, hoping to cost Punk the bout just like the former WWE star had done to him last week against Shawn Dean. That said, heading into Revolution 2022, where Punk and MJF are expected to clash, it looks unlikely that AEW would break the former's winning streak.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of CM Punk and MJF verbal exchange from AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
हिन्दी