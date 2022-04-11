"This was the best Young Bucks match" - Former WWE manager heaps praise on former AEW Tag Team Champions' recent bout

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was mighty impressed by The Young Bucks and FTR's show-stealing bout at last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Nick and Matt Jackson went to war with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at the Wednesday night show for the latter duo's ROH and AAA Tag Team Titles. Like their first match at Full Gear 2020, FTR and The Young Bucks delivered a tag team wrestling clinic on Dynamite that ended with Harwood and Wheeler winning.

The main event bout didn't just leave the fans enthralled but also the veterans of the wrestling business, including Jim Cornette. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that the match on AEW Dynamite was The Young Bucks' best by a margin. He added that FTR were "magicians" who could work any wrestling style alongside any team.

"This was the best Young Bucks match I have seen by a long margin. They still some their sh**, but it made sense with where it was placed, and it didn't take you out of it, and the rest of it was a wrestling match. FTR are truly magicians who could work with anyone, any style, at any level, heel, or babyface. This was great," said Jim Cornette. (From 3:25 - 5:06)

Jim Cornette thinks FTR should soon win the AEW Tag Team Championships

Furthermore, considering the incredible last few days FTR have had, including their great bout with The Briscoes, Cornette stated that it's about time the duo won the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The former WWE manager stated that he would immediately book a match between FTR and Jurassic Express if he were in charge. Plus, Jim Cornette added that once Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler triumphed, he would push Jungle Boy as a singles star in AEW before fans forget about him.

"I would immediately book FTR vs. Jungle Express to just get those belts on FTR and then start to utilize Jungle Boy as a singles babyface before people just totally never care whether they see him again or not," said Cornette (11:45 - 12:05)

With Double or Nothing 2022 less than two months away, it's safe to assume FTR could very well emerge as the next challengers to Jurassic Express' titles.

