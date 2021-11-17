"Tony Khan, you did something right for once!"- Former WWE manager praises AEW for signing top star

Jim Cornette is a huge fan of Tony Khan for signing Jay Lethal to AEW.

Jay Lethal is a veteran of the professional wrestling business, having made his debut all the way back in 2001. He had a great run in TNA, where he got over for his gimmick of impersonating other stars. Most notably, he impersonated Ric Flair in what has now become one his funniest and most iconic segments.

Black Machismo was the only surprise debutant at AEW Full Gear and Jim Cornette was quite pleased to see him in Tony Khan's promotion. On the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary booker said:

"So now it's AEW again. As people go over the pay-per-view and by the Jay Lethal? By the way, we've to congratulate, hold on. Tony Khan, you did something right for once. No, I don't need to congratulate Jay Lethal. He deserves it. Actually, he deserves better. But I congratulate Tony for figuring out that Jay Lethal was available and he could sign him up. He's been there, for four years Jay Lethal has been an untapped resource. He's been in other promotions, has been happy and contractually committed there, but you know, I've always thought that he deserved a top spot where the most people could see what he can do while he still can so," Jim Cornette said.

Jay Lethal will face Sammy Guevara at AEW Dynamite

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB LIVE Tomorrow Night on #AEWDynamite Sammy Guevara battles Jay Lethal in Lethals AEW in Ring Debut since Signing with AEW for the TNT Championship LIVE Tomorrow Night on #AEWDynamite Sammy Guevara battles Jay Lethal in Lethals AEW in Ring Debut since Signing with AEW for the TNT Championship https://t.co/bVBWu0QyJh

Jay Lethal was introduced to the audience present at the Target Center in Minnesota by Tony Schiavone. The Greatest First Generation Wrestler greeted the fans before revealing why he was there in AEW.

Jay Lethal explained that he was there to answer Sammy Guevara's open challenge for the TNT Championship. Shortly after, the match was made official for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 6-time X-Division champion got the #AllElite banner after the segment, cementing his spot in a stacked AEW roster.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell