"This guy has the potential to be a f***ing superstar" - Bullet Club member's potential praised by Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette is a believer in Jay White's potential to become a top star.

The legendary manager has always been passionate about wrestling and its portrayal. The former manager has been involved in WCW, WWE, and TNA IMPACT. .

During Episode 232 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran broke down Jay White's match against Trent Barretta. While Cornette had quite a number of bones to pick with the match, he had some words of optimism to share about White.

"His s*** looks great, but the problem is his career has primarily been in Japan or on the Indies and he works a modern style. The matches don’t make sense. If he could work with the Punks and the Danielsons? If this was the old days and he could work with the veterans? This guy has the potential to be a f***ing superstar. But he just doesn’t know how to have a match or put it together because all he’s done is the Japanese Indie s**t and this was just a series of – G** this was long!" Cornette said.

Cornette went on to praise White's ability and physique:

"If Jay White is to be around regularly, he is pigeonholed here to be a non-entity because he beat a lower card guy. This is another indie level guy who is in real good shape and does things better than most people but still doesn’t know how to put it together." (08:35 onwards)

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the Adam Cole vs Pres10 Vance match on AEW Rampage

During the same episode of the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, Cornette also opened up about his problems with Adam Cole's match on Rampage. The veteran was critical of the match and most notably criticized Pres10 Vance.

"So he wears a mask and he has ’10’ in Roman numerals written in sharpie on his chest. These numbers have never been significant, [and] they have four people that are numbered but we don’t know why – it goes back to the original ‘Dork Order’ thing. They call this guy by his name, Preston Vance, but yet he still wears a mask and he’s introduced as ‘10’ but we acknowledge who he is." Cornette said (0:18 onwards)

Jim Cornette has been a fan of Adam Cole over the years. But he's been critical of the former NXT Champion on occasion ever since his move to WWE.

Please credit Jim Cornette Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Anirudh