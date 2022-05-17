"What a f**kin' performance" - Wrestling legend heaps praise on MJF's recent AEW segment

Jim Cornette expressed his admiration over the recent AEW Dynamite segment of MJF in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

Last week on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth had a contract signing with Wardlow for their upcoming match at Double or Nothing 2022. Before signing, the former came out with heavy cheers from his hometown fans. He even had an introductory version of Dark Side of the Ring, narrated by his former nemesis, Chris Jericho.

In the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette lauded how the Long Islander controlled his hometown crowd. He added that it was one of the best performances he's ever seen in a long time.

"MJF's entrance, the people love him in Long Island, and he was hot doggin' and chewin' the scenery, and it was like Orson Welles had suddenly showed up at a f**kin' 10th grade school play. And, he's just in charge of everything and what a f**kin' perfomance. He knew he was over, he knew he had the f**kin' people in the palm of his hand. They were eating out of his goddamn whatever you eat out of, I could go on. And, he just..... he took it and ran with it. This was one of the most brilliant, just verbal performances, and just stealing the show and even though was petty theft and taken over that i've seen in a long time, Cornette said. [0:53 - 1:43]

There are two stipulations from MJF before Wardlow can face him at Double of Nothing. The first is that the former Pinnacle Leader will whip his former henchman ten times this Wednesday on Dynamite. The other is that Mr. Mayhem will face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with The Salt of the Earth as a special guest referee.

Jim Cornette believes the MJF-Wardlow match will truly sell at the pay-per-view

During the same episode, Jim Cornette stated that while people wanted to see CM Punk in his AEW world title match against Hangman Page, he thought that the MJF and Wardlow slugfest would really draw viewership for Double or Nothing 2022.

"I know some people want to see [Hangman Page] Page and [CM] Punk, just because you want to see Punk. But, this is the match on the pay-per-view that is gonna sell pay-per-view. People want to see the big f**ker get a hold of MJF, that's the point of the whole thing," Cornette added. [4:17 - 4:34]

The animosity between The Salt of the Earth and The War Dog is reaching new heights as the latter approaches the first stipulation. It will be interesting to see what transpires this week on AEW Dynamite after the former's whipping.

