Jim Cornette predicts top AEW star could unexpectedly turn heel for the first time in nearly a year

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has predicted that one of AEW's top babyfaces could make a shocking heel turn in the near future due to his recent storyline.

The star in question is Adam Cole, who has been teaming up with AEW World Champion MJF as of late. Despite a frosty start to their relationship, the two men have bonded in the gym, the bar, and in the ring, leading them to become good friends.

However, in Jim Cornette's eyes, this can only lead to one thing: an Adam Cole heel turn, as anything else would be a bad idea. Here's what he had to say on his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience:"

"These are entertaining, because most of the show's not and MJF is on it. But they're obviously phony, and I'm not sure that the World Champion should be doing obviously phony comedy. Here's the thing, we now know that Adam Cole will end up turning heel and joining MJF in some kind of loose alliance or friendship or whatever, if not a tag team, because the alternative is MJF would have to turn full-fledge babyface through this thing which is insane. Or he'll have to turn on Adam Cole which would make Adam Cole look like the biggest sucker of f**king gullible babyface ever in history." [From 00:14 to 01:00]

MJF & Adam Cole could become number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship this week

As previously stated, MJF and Adam Cole have come a long way in a short space of time in terms of their friendship. The two even admitted that they were planning to ambush the other when things went south.

However, since things haven't gone south, the two men are now just one win away from becoming the number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championship. This week on Dynamite, they will meet Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the final of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine the next challengers.

The winners of the tournament will move on to the July 29th edition of AEW Collision, where they will get their title match against FTR, who, at the time of writing, have successfully defended their titles twice.

