WWE Legend questions AEW star Darby Allin's capability of being a solo star

Jim Cornette was skeptical about whether AEW star Darby Allin could make it as a formidable singles player, especially with Sting not on his side.

Allin's mentor, Sting, was injured when Kyle O'Reilly knee-dropped his ankle with a wedge steel chair on Dynamite (May 18). It set up a match between Allin and O'Reilly last Sunday at Double or Nothing 2022.

During the match, Darby unleashed his pent-up frustrations, executing a suicide dive to The Violent Artist on the outside. The face-painted star also nailed the Coffin Drop when O'Reilly's leg was stuck in the ropes. However, in the end, The Undisputed Elite member survived when he hit three straight PKs and a diving knee drop on Allin.

Despite the loss, Cornette lauded Darby's charisma in a recent offering of Cornette's Drive-Thru. However, the long-time wrestling manager said the latter's lack of talking skills might cost him in the long run:

"I think honestly, Darby has this charisma and you know he's gonna hurt himself bad and be out of the business at some point, you know, way earlier than he should. But, now I think unfortunately without somebody that really has a plan, knows what they're doing to get behind him and he just can't f***ng talk. Has he gone as far as he can go here without a really good booker doing something for him and not being able to cut promos?" (from 4:02 to 4:36)

You can check out the clips from this episode:

A few days later, Allin was involved in a ten-man tag team match with Matt Hardy, Christian, and The Jurassic Express on Dynamite. They squared off against the quintet of O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Hikuleo, and The Young Bucks.

Darby Allin's team lost to Kyle O'Reilly's group last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and Kyle O'Reilly went back and forth during the match after both got the hot tag. Darby wiped out O'Reilly and Bobby Fish but was unable to survive the wrath of Hikuleo when he tried to Coffin Drop him.

In the end, Allin's team got overwhelmed as reDRagon executed the High-Low on Matt Hardy. Then, The Young Bucks hit a Meltzer Driver on Jungle Boy for the victory.

As of now, Darby Allin has no confirmed matches. He wasn't scheduled to appear on last night's AEW Rampage. It'll be interesting to see his next move, especially without Sting around.

