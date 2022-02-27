"In federal witness protection"- Jim Cornette questions the use of former WWE Champions in AEW

Jim Cornette questioned the use of WWE legends Paul Wight and Mark Henry in AEW so far.

Paul Wight and Mark Henry were multi-time World Champions in WWE. They are two great big men who have been part of several memorable moments. Both seemed to be WWE lifers for the most part before making the jump to AEW.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the former Midnight Express manager questioned AEW's usage of the behemoths. Jim Cornette could not understand why two of the best-known stars in AEW were relegated to a bit-part role in the company. Cornette said:

"You know, Mark Henry. We have not seen Paul Wight, the former Big Show, in since about three weeks after he got signed and he had that one match on TV. We never see him do an interview. We never see him do anything. Mark Henry. They've signed him to be an announcer on a Friday night show. We now see him do a 45-second pre-tape. So the biggest stars in the company are the ones in federal witness protection. So he hosts the promos." (1:30-1:54)

Paul Wight and Mark Henry in AEW

Paul Wight and Mark Henry were initially brought into Tony Khan's company to be commentators. However, when Mark Henry tried commentating on Rampage, it did not work out and he instead became the mediator between the main event fighters on the Friday night show.

He has gotten quite over in his new role as he continues to work backstage on community outreach programs. There is no update on whether we will see the World's Strongest Man in the ring again.

Paul Wight, on the other hand, has fought three times in All Elite Wrestling. His first match was against QT Marshall at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021. He has wrestled 2 more matches on Elevation, both of them being three-on-one handicap matches the former WWE Champion won.

