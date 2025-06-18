Jim Cornette reveals why AEW's talent will never improve; slams them ahead of blockbuster show

AEW is set to present Grand Slam Mexico later tonight. Last week, the promotion presented Summer Blockbuster, which saw The Hurt Syndicate take on Jet Speed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and Mascara Dorada in a six-man tag team match. A failed spot took place during the match, and it has pro wrestling fans divided on who is at fault. This botch occurred during a failed double DDT attempt when Knight failed to properly grab Bobby Lashley’s head, and Bailey jumped too far from Shelton Benjamin, leading to a poorly executed move.

Ad

However, a fan recently posted a clip of the botched spot from the contest on X and claimed that since coming to the Jacksonville-based company, The Hurt Syndicate has received a massive push, burying all the babyfaces on the mic as well as in the ring, yet the faction members can’t execute one simple spot without botching it.

Former wrestling promoter, manager, and commentator Jim Cornette didn’t respond kindly to this comment. He stated that the company's ''indy-level'' talent will never improve as long as fans keep pinning the blame on the ''occasional REAL pros'' in the company.

Ad

Trending

“Another reason why @AEW's indy-level talent will never improve their in-ring game—their fans keep telling them they're all good, and the occasional REAL pros that wander in are making the mistakes. Hong Kong Phoey [sic] & pal need to stick to basics until they can get THAT stuff right,” he wrote.

You can check his post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF & Mercedes Mone are set to be in action at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

The AEW Grand Slam Mexico TV special is scheduled to take place at the historic Arena México in Mexico City later tonight. This marks the company's first-ever televised event in Mexico, in partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

MJF, representing The Hurt Syndicate, will be taking on CMLL’s legendary luchador Mistico at the event. Meanwhile, CMLL World Women's Champion Zeuxis will defend her title against Mercedes Moné.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens in these cross-promotional clashes later tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More