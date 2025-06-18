Jim Cornette reveals why AEW's talent will never improve; slams them ahead of blockbuster show

AEW is set to present Grand Slam Mexico later tonight. Last week, the promotion presented Summer Blockbuster, which saw The Hurt Syndicate take on Jet Speed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and Mascara Dorada in a six-man tag team match. A failed spot took place during the match, and it has pro wrestling fans divided on who is at fault. This botch occurred during a failed double DDT attempt when Knight failed to properly grab Bobby Lashley’s head, and Bailey jumped too far from Shelton Benjamin, leading to a poorly executed move.
However, a fan recently posted a clip of the botched spot from the contest on X and claimed that since coming to the Jacksonville-based company, The Hurt Syndicate has received a massive push, burying all the babyfaces on the mic as well as in the ring, yet the faction members can’t execute one simple spot without botching it.
Former wrestling promoter, manager, and commentator Jim Cornette didn’t respond kindly to this comment. He stated that the company's ''indy-level'' talent will never improve as long as fans keep pinning the blame on the ''occasional REAL pros'' in the company.
“Another reason why @AEW's indy-level talent will never improve their in-ring game—their fans keep telling them they're all good, and the occasional REAL pros that wander in are making the mistakes. Hong Kong Phoey [sic] & pal need to stick to basics until they can get THAT stuff right,” he wrote.
You can check his post below:
MJF & Mercedes Mone are set to be in action at AEW Grand Slam Mexico
The AEW Grand Slam Mexico TV special is scheduled to take place at the historic Arena México in Mexico City later tonight. This marks the company's first-ever televised event in Mexico, in partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).
MJF, representing The Hurt Syndicate, will be taking on CMLL’s legendary luchador Mistico at the event. Meanwhile, CMLL World Women's Champion Zeuxis will defend her title against Mercedes Moné.
It will be interesting to see what happens in these cross-promotional clashes later tonight.