"Lazy booking" - Jim Cornette on AEW match with Sting and Darby Allin vs 2.0

Jim Cornette recently reviewed Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0 on AEW Dynamite on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience.

It was a historic moment on Dynamite as The Icon Sting was wrestling a match on TNT for the first time in 20 years. The last time he competed on TNT was on the last episode of WCW Nitro against Ric Flair in 2001.

Sting and Darby Allin were booked against 2.0, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee, in a Texas Tornado Tag match. During the initial moments of the match, Sting and Allin hit 2.0 with Stinger splashes.

As the match ensued, 2.0 powerbombed Sting onto a table but he popped back up. Darby Allin dropkicked 2.0 towards The Stinger who dropped them with the Scorpion Death Drop. He then put 2.0 in a double Scorpion Death Lock for the submission victory.

Jim Cornette, however, was not impressed with the booking. Cornette was visibly irritated with the table bump, asking as to how the 62 year old Sting no-sells a table spot. Cornette also pointed out that the fight segments outside the ring were sloppy and unrealistic.

Cornette also mentioned that with the bumps Darby Allin was taking, the man may not wrestle by the time he reaches 30. Cornette was also disappointed with the Texas Tornado Tag match stipulation, which essentially meant there were no rules and qualified as a lazy booking decision.

Darby Allin booked against CM Punk at All Out

Jim Cornette Reviews Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 on AEW Dynamite @TheJimCornette https://t.co/6Jch8q6GRy via @YouTube — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) August 23, 2021

CM Punk created wrestling history this past week on AEW Rampage as he returned to the wrestling landscape after a 7 year hiatus. Punk walked out to 'Cult of Personality' amidst deafening chats and some tears in front of an emotionally charged Chicago crowd.

As he picked up the mic, Punk thanked all his fans for waiting and acknowledged that he had heard their chants for seven long years.

During his promo, CM Punk also addressed Darby Allin and Sting, who were watching from the rafters. Punk acknowledged that Darby Allin was a daredevil and capable of dangerous stunts.

But he also warned Allin that nothing was more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. On that note, Punk laid out a challenge for Darby Allin at AEW All Out on 5th September in Chicago.

Who would you like to see CM Punk compete against in his AEW run? Let us know in the comments below.

Catch Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino's thoughts about Dr. Britt Baker right here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra