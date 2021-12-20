×
"He's not experienced enough" – Jim Cornette savagely criticizes 23-year old AEW star for cutting promo on Malakai Black

Jim Cornette (left) and Malakai Black (right)
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 20, 2021 06:32 PM IST
News

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW star Griff Garrison for cutting a promo during last week's Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite.

After Malakai Black spat black mist into Julia Hart's eyes a few weeks ago, a vengeful Griff appeared backstage last Wednesday to lay out a challenge to face the former WWE Superstar. The 23-year old wrestler looked aggressive and even denied taking any help from his other half of Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager entirely downplayed the promo ability of Griff Garrison. Cornette bluntly stated that the entire segment didn't seem believable.

The veteran thinks that Garrison is not experienced enough to cut the promo on a national television program:

"It was in no way believable, and Griff just looks preposterous with that f**king hair, and he is not experienced enough yet, or a good enough speaker on television, to carry something like this off."
The unprovoked attack by @malakaiblxck on @TheJuliaHart has @griffgarrison1 of the #VarsityBlonds fuming and out for revenge THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash at 8pm ET/5pm PT LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/CLDfC98z2h

Jim Cornette has laid some noteworthy points on the table since Griff Garrison isn't portrayed as a compelling character on the roster yet. Not just that, but his performances during Varsity Blondes matches are nothing short of underwhelming.

But that could change if he seizes the opportunity against Malakai Black, arguably the biggest match of his career so far.

Though he will be considered an underdog against Black, Griff will be aiming to leave no stone unturned in putting his rival down for good. Regardless of whoever wins, fans will be in for a hard-hitting contest.

Malakai Black teased the arrival of Brody King at AEW Winter Is Coming last week

What makes a house strong? @malakaiblxck is fortifying the House of Black and heading into #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash THIS WEDNESDAY against an enraged @griffgarrison1. Will Griff make Malakai pay for what he did to @TheJuliaHart? https://t.co/8FYz0B3yg9

Malakai Black could soon be bringing backup if his recent promo is any indication. At AEW Winter Is Coming, the former NXT Champion appeared via vignette to tease the arrival of Brody King into his fold.

Black even whispered, "Now you are so much more than a King," to an anonymous person during that video package. Since then, fans have been speculating whether or not Black is referencing his tag team partner Brody King.

Dave Meltzer shed light on the speculation, stating that King will at least be making appearances for AEW if he's not signed with the company yet. Though the star's arrival seems inevitable, it will be interesting to see when Black introduces him to AEW fans.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
