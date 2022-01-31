"This was not Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels" – Wrestling veteran slams recent AEW match for not living up to expectations

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the TNT title unification ladder match between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes, which went down on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

The two men made full use of the ladder stipulation and delivered multiple high-risk-taking maneuvers to put one another down. In the end, Guevara bashed one of the TNT titles in Rhodes' face to send him down to the mat and unhook both titles to become the new television champion.

While discussing the same on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager slammed the finish, saying the ladder spots that these men executed earlier could have been used to end their battle.

Furthermore, Cornette stated that the ladder match was nowhere near the level of Razon Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels, who fought in the same stipulation bout for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania X:

"There were five or six more impressive bumps in that match than the one the finish came from. But none of those won the match because the way they had set it up, it wasn't time. This was not Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels."

The veteran believes AEW can't have a proper ladder match without overusing stunt spots, which also increases the risk of an injury:

"They can't have these ladder matches anymore without stunt man bullsh*t and constant furniture. Why do you need to use other furniture in a f**king match with a ladder?...Why have take this every bump possible off the top of these ladders to show that nothing is gonna hurt you and nothing works even though probably a lot of them hurt." (From 2:23:04 - 2:25:00)

Regardless of the flaws pointed out by Cornette, Cody and Sammy succeeded in elevating the TNT Championship with a gruesome encounter. Dave Meltzer has even rated it a 5-star match, the first in The Spanish God's career thus far.

Sammy Guevara wouldn't be short of challengers for his AEW TNT title

AEW star Sammy Guevara must be riding high on momentum after picking up the biggest win of his career last week. He will now shift his focus to AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Several stars from the stacked men's roster will be gunning hard for an opportunity at the television title. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Guevara next.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comments section below.

