"Tony Khan may be insane enough to put the world title on this idiot" - Jim Cornette slams popular AEW star's gimmick

Jim Cornette wasn't pleased when Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

On the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager reviewed the latest episode of AEW Rampage including the match-up between Orange Cassidy and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Jim Cornette was not a fan of Orange Cassidy beating Powerhouse Hobbs, who had recently wrestled CM Punk, with Cornette feeling that Hobbs has the potential to be a top homegrown AEW star in the future. Cornette also said that he is not a fan of Orange Cassidy's gimmick, despite Cassidy being a popular star among the AEW fanbase.

Cornette revealed that he wasn't really a fan of any aspect of Orange Cassidy's gimmick, stating that Tony Khan would be "insane" to make him AEW World Champion at some point in the future. Here's what Cornette had to say:

Tony Khan may be insane enough to put the world title on this idiot at some point but that does not mean that anybody else with cognitive thinking believes that it should happen. For one thing, nobody has yet ever explained what this thing is anyway... why does he do these things, why does he act this way, what is the deal with him, nobody knows, nobody cares.

It's way past old with this guy. It was a one note joke that wasn't funny at the start except to certain people and then it got less funny and nothing has ever changed, there's nothing different about it. He does the same ****, he looks the same, he does the same **** which is almost nothing and it's an embarrassment to the professional wrestling industry.

Orange Cassidy is through to the second round of the AEW world title eliminator tournament

After his win against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy is through to the second round of the world title eliminator tournament. Cassidy will face either former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley or 10 of The Dark Order in the second round. Moxley and 10 will face off on this Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

