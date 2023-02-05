Jim Cornette says WWE legend's son could be buried due to "questionable booking"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that the son of WWE legend Taz, Hook could be buried in AEW due to the booking format of Tony Khan.

Hook made his AEW debut in 2021. He has wrestled a total of 20 matches and is currently undefeated. He defeated The Absolute Ricky Starks during the special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite to win the FTW Championship.

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on Hook. Cornette mentioned that the current FTW Champion has a lot of talent but unfortunately, given the current booking format in AEW, he will soon be lost in the shuffle.

"Hook’s if it was just athletic ability, uniqueness, difference, and a kind of a strange appeal to the young folks, Hook’s future is bright. But he’s with a company that his booking will be questionable at best and you won’t see him regularly," Jim Cornette said. [00:48 - 01:11]

Cornette believes that Tony Khan is not putting any effort into pushing many stars as he is unable to use them regularly. The wrestling veteran said that unless a top star demands that he or she is used regularly on television, the problem will remain to exist.

"They are not going to put any concerted effort behind him or anybody else because their attention span is… Tony’s attention span is that of a f****** flea. And so unless it’s somebody with the pull to demand to be on each week and do things that they do… that’s a problem,” [01:12 - 01:34]

Jim Cornette mentioned that Dominik Mysterio is being built to be a top star in WWE

While speaking on the same podcast, Cornette mentioned that Dominik Mysterio is currently being booked in WWE to be one of the top stars in the promotion. Compared to AEW star Hook, he believes Mysterio will have a brighter future because he is featured regularly on television.

“They’ve already decided that they are going to push him. They’re featuring him regularly every week with a featured group... His in-ring is the thing I’m the least fan of about him... If they ever tried to concentrate on him on his own, that would be a different story,” [01:35 - 02:07].

Dominik had re-ignited his feud with his father Rey Mysterio by attacking him in the 30-Men Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Champion was beaten up backstage and thus was unable to make it to the Rumble.

