"A comedy stooge" – Jim Cornette slams booking of former WWE star in AEW

Jim Cornette lashed out at Adam Cole for his underwhelming booking in AEW thus far.

Cole's position in the company has become a widely discussed topic since he left WWE to join AEW in September. The Panama City Playboy quickly joined forces with his old friends, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

He even reformed Superkliq, a faction within The Elite, with The Young Bucks. Cole also recruited his former partner, Bobby Fish. The duo recently came up short against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on AEW Rampage.

While speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette expressed his frustration over AEW's higher-ups for pitting angles that might eventually lead to a rift between Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. The wrestling manager called Cole a 'comedy' stooge for The Young Bucks and is unhappy with their alliance:

"They're beating Fish to death. I'm afraid now they're gonna break up Cole and Fish instead of Cole and the Cucamonga kids, and we've gotta watch Adam Cole lower himself to be a comedy stooge to a couple of middle school children...their chronological ages don't reflect their mental ages because emotionally they're 12. Their physical size put them more at 10, but they're middle-aged Jack-offs, and Cole is gonna be with them."

Cornette further added that Cole used to be his favorite wrestler in NXT but can't stand any of his matches in AEW so far.

From Cole's standpoint, he seems to have made a desirable start to a new chapter in his career. Not only did he get the opportunity to work with his indie friends but also to be alongside his real-life girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish will be in action on this week's AEW Rampage

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish will again be in action this week, facing Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match. The bout will go down during the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage.

Last week, The former Undisputed Era members lost their first match together, so it will be interesting to see if they win this Friday. Whether or not Adam Cole leaves Fish again in the ring remains to be seen.

