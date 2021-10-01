"When did he become a coward?”- Wrestling veteran slams Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette slammed AEW stars Adam Cole and The Young Bucks for their antics during a 6 man tag team match against Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed the 6 man tag team match that featured Adam Cole and the Young Bucks locking horns with Christian Cage and The Jurassic express. On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette admitted Cole looked like a coward when he avoided any contact early in the match.

"Adam Cole was running from everybody. He would get in and tag out and he got to get away from any contact. When did he become a coward? Why is he afraid of the middle card guys across the ring from him when he just came in a huge star?" said Jim Cornette.

AEW stars Adam Cole and The Young Bucks are close friends and are part of The Elite faction of AEW. The trio had a great history back in their NJPW days, where they wrecked havoc as the Bullet Club.

Since making his debut at AEW All Out, Adam Cole has been impressive in every match that he has been part of. Fans were high on praise for the former WWE superstar for the performance he delivered in his in-ring debut at Dynamite as he beat Frankie Kazarian.

Adam Cole defeats Jungle Boy at AEW Dynamite

AEW star Adam Cole on a recent episode of Dynamite, faced The Jungle Boy in a one-on-one match. The match, which was the opening segment of the show, excited fans

The duo showcased great quality in the ring in what became an action-packed match with great drama. In the end, Cole pinned Jungle Boy with the help of a low blow to obtain his third consecutive win at AEW.

It looks like Adam Cole, along with The Young Bucks, will continue their rivalry with The Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. The leader of the Elite faction Kenny Omega is also having an intense rivalry with Bryan Danielson. So fans can expect these 8 stars to be involved in the upcoming Full Gear PPV.

