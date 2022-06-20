"It was fake, contrived s**t" - Jim Cornette criticizes AEW's recent booking of 34-year-old star

Jim Cornette recently expressed his disappointment at AEW's booking of its' rising star, Wardlow.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow faced twenty security guards (Plaintiffs) after tearing down the lawsuit document from "Smart" Mark Sterling. Mr. Mayhem quickly dispatched the guards.

However, Scorpio Sky's manager, Dan Lambert, proceeded to summon Tyrone Woodley and Matt Hughes after the match. Instead, the UFC veterans turned on Lambert by sending the injured Sterling to Wardlow, who proceeded for a powerbomb.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette wasn't impressed with how AEW presented Wardlow by saying whoever came up with the idea for the match should be fired. He also thought it was "stupid" and that people were uninterested.

"It was fake, contrived s**t. People were less into it, the longer it went and did you... by the end of it, it went on so long, it was so stupid and so uninteresting that by the time it was over with, he was powerbombing people and the fans weren't even popping on the powerbombs anymore," Cornette said. [From 2:59 - 3:21]

The former Midnight Express manager also mentioned that Tony Khan's company was screwing up the career of their "only success story" so far, in the form of Wardlow.

Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of Wardlow's promo skills in AEW

As the podcast episode progressed, Cornette also called out Wardlow's promo with Matt Hughes and Tyrone Woodley after the match. He thought the lines' delivery was forced, and Mr. Mayhem sounded like a nerd.

"That's the problem. Not only the tone, and the delivery, and the verbiage, he's... I mean he [Wardlow] sounds like some f***ing nerd that would be sittin', playing a video game on his computer instead of this big 200 and something pound beast, powerbombing everybody in his path." [From 8:50 - 9:08]

Wardlow has now moved on from Mark Sterling as he might potentially embark on a TNT Championship feud with Scorpio Sky. It would also be interesting to see if Mr. Mayhem would continue to cut promos by himself or hire a mouthpiece like Sky (Dan Lambert).

