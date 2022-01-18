"Fat, tattooed up, indie guy" - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW debut

Jim Cornette is no stranger to taking shots at AEW. The wrestling veteran often voices his displeasure for the AEW product on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, and this week was no different.

The January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite featured a number of segments including tag teams. It really drove home the depth and strength of the tag team division before champions Jurassic Express defended the belts later in the week against Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

One tag team that has officially arrived in AEW is The Kings of the Black Throne, Malakai Black & the recently debuted Brody King, the latter of which was the subject of much ridicule from the legendary manager. Here's what Jim Cornette had to say:

"When the lights came back on, another fat, tattooed up, indie guy, in embarrassingly brief trunks for that physique, was in the ring and beat up all the babyfaces. But of course, even though we’ve never seen this guy before, he’s a friend obviously of Malakai Black. A ‘cohort,’ a ‘henchman,’ whatever the case."

Clearly, Cornette was not a fan of the way Brody King's debut was displayed. However, King and Black are a credible tag team across the American independent circuit and will get their chance to showcase what they're all about very soon.

Jim Cornette will see Brody King in action on AEW Dynamite

His debut had been rumored for weeks, and now fans will finally get the chance to see Brody King in action on this week's AEW Dynamite.

King and Black will team up for the first time on AEW television to take on the Varsity Blonds, Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison. Varsity Blonds have got a score to settle with Malakai Black. After all, their close associate Julia Hart was forced to wear an eyepatch thanks to Black spraying her with the Black Mist a few weeks back.

Not only that match, but many more exciting encounters will take place this week — including CM Punk against Shawn Spears, and The Acclaimed vs. Sting & Darby Allin. Additionally, Adam Cole & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. take on Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match.

